VW, Audi to meet U.S. regulators on emissions this week-sources

WASHINGTON Nov 16 Volkswagen and Audi
executives will meet with U.S. environmental regulators this
week, ahead of a Nov. 20 deadline to submit a plan to fix nearly
500,000 diesel cars that violate pollution emission rules,
people familiar with the matter said.
Friedrich Eichler, VW's powertrain development chief, is
scheduled to meet with the Environmental Protection Agency and
the California Air Resources Board (CARB) later this week to
discuss the company's efforts to fix 482,000 diesel cars that do
not comply with government emissions standards, the people said.
A separate U.S. meeting is planned with senior Audi
officials, the people said, asking not to be named because the
meetings are not public.
Hans-Gerd Bode, a VW spokesman in Germany, declined to
confirm the planned U.S. meetings, but said Friday that Eichler
had held previous meetings with U.S. regulators and "he is not
the only one (from VW) who is participating" in meetings.
EPA declined to discuss who would attend the meetings.
"We are in frequent, ongoing discussions with VW about next
steps," EPA spokeswoman Laura Allen said Friday.
In early October, California said it had given VW until Nov.
20 to come up with a plan to fix the vehicles. While declining
to discuss the meetings, CARB spokesman Dave Clegern said:
"We're trying to determine what a fix will look like and what
else should be done, so we need to be able to communicate with
people in confidence."
U.S. regulators are urging VW to make progress in coming up
with fixes for the vehicles sold since 2009, and also detailed
plans for the newest models and 2016 cars that can't be sold
until VW can show the government aren't in violation of
emissions rules.
Last week, VW said it halted production of diesel 2016
Passat cars in Chattanooga, Tennessee, while awaiting a fix.
VW still has not proposed a specific fix for any of the
three generations of diesel vehicles. EPA has said it must test
any fix first before it will approve it.
"We discussed several options for those cars and engines
which are affected," VW spokesman Bode said.
VW admitted in September to installing the "defeat devices"
in a meeting with EPA and CARB, halted sales 2015 models in
showrooms and has withdrawn its request for government
certification of 2016 diesel cars with 2.0 liter engines pending
further talks.
