EMBARGO-VW ex-manager should stay in Germany - lawyer in Bild

BERLIN, June 24 A lawyer for one of the former
Volkswagen managers sought in the United States in
connection with the carmaker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal
has advised him not to leave Germany, she told a German daily.
"I have urgently advised my client not to leave Germany.
Only here is it safe," Annette Voges, representing Heinz-Jakob
Neusser told Bild Zeitung in comments published on Saturday.
On Thursday, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported the United States
had issued international arrest warrants for the ex-managers and
developers. It said they are indicted for conspiracy to fraud
and violation of U.S. environmental rules.
A sixth person, former VW manager Oliver Schmidt, was
arrested in February in Miami as he was about to fly to Germany.
Voges said the managers would likely have to continue to
forgo foreign travel because they could not rely on a statue of
limitations, which would exempt them from charges after a
certain amount of time.
Under the constitution, German citizens can only be
extradited to other European Union countries or to an
international court. But leaving Germany could pose the risk of
being extradited to the United States from a third country.
VW, the world's largest automaker by sales, admitted to U.S.
regulators in September 2015 that it had cheated on emissions
tests there using software installed in as many as 11 million
diesel vehicles sold worldwide.
