Union says VW staff won't pay price for Dieselgate in wage talks

* VW calls for "measured" pay settlement
* VW, IG Metall to resume pay talks on May 2
* Current wage contracts expire on May 31
BERLIN, April 26 Volkswagen has no
right to use the crisis over its emissions test cheating to deny
workers a reasonable wage increase, the IG Metall union said,
reiterating its call for a 5 percent pay hike for about 120,000
VW staff in western Germany.
VW plunged to the biggest loss in its history last year
after it set aside 16.2 billion euros ($18.3 billion) to help
meet costs arising from its cheating.
The carmaker, which could still face more costs from a U.S.
Department of Justice investigation, also cut its dividend for
the first time in six years.
A "measured settlement is more important than ever," VW
brand human resources chief Martin Rosik said on Tuesday after
the first set of wage talks with IG Metall in Hanover, also
citing costs of new technologies and regulation.
But Germany's largest labour union showed little sympathy.
"Workers on the assembly line, at the foundry or in
administration have not carried out manipulations," Hartmut
Meine, the union's chief pay negotiator said. "That is why the
workers will not pay the price. Others have to take the
responsibility."
IG Metall feels vindicated by robust underlying earnings at
Europe's largest automaker, where operating profit before
special items last year totalled 12.8 billion euros, just above
the 12.7 billion achieved in 2014 and a new record.
The union, which is also seeking an extension of
early-retirement rules, called on VW to table a "constructive
offer" at the next meeting on May 2.
If no agreement is found by May 31 when current wage
contracts at VW expire, IG Metall could call for short-term
strikes.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
