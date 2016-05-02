Union warns VW could face protests if wage talks delayed

* VW withholds pay offer in 2nd round talks
* Structural reforms more important than pay -VW
* VW pay talks coincide with industry-wide warning strikes
BERLIN, May 2 Germany's IG Metall warned
Volkswagen on Monday that it could face protests
from workers if it sought to delay talks about wage rises for
120,000 staff who work for the carmaker in western Germany.
Volkswagen (VW), Europe's largest carmaker, did not make a
firm pay offer in a second round of talks on Monday. It said
both sides first need to agree the scope of structural reforms
such as changes to early retirement rules before VW is able to
make a proposal on specific pay percentages.
IG Metall, which is Germany's biggest trade union, is
calling for a 5 percent pay hike for workers at VW as well as
for about 3.8 million engineering and metalworking staff across
German industry. It is seeking a one-year wage deal.
VW has emphasised the need for a "measured settlement" as
the group struggles with the costs of its diesel emissions
scandal. VW suffered its biggest operating loss last year after
setting aside 16.2 billion euros ($18.58 billion) in provisions
to help pay for the scandal.
Employers in Germany's metal and engineering industry have
offered only 2.1 percent more basic pay and a 0.3 percent
one-off payment for two years. The offer last week sparked a
wave of warning strikes involving thousands of workers at
companies including carmakers Daimler, BMW
and industrial group ThyssenKrupp.
"Whoever is trying to hide behind the industry talks must
expect the anger of (VW) workers," said Hartmut Meine, the
union's chief pay negotiator, adding VW was provoking its staff
by ignoring the union's pay claim.
"The workers know how to defend themselves," Meine said
after the talks in the German city of Hanover.
VW said it was facing massive upfront investments in
electric cars and new digital features to help preserve jobs in
Germany as it is faced with growing competition from technology
firms such as Google.
"The wage round is taking place under still difficult
circumstances," said VW brand human resources chief Martin
Rosik.
Both sides will resume negotiations on May 19. If no
agreement is reached by May 31 when current wage contracts at VW
expire, IG Metall could call for short-term strikes.
($1 = 0.8718 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Keith Weir)