VW sets Nov. 30 deadline for diesel cheat whistleblowers

BERLIN Nov 12 Volkswagen has set a
deadline at the end of November for its whistleblower programme
designed to encourage workers to disclose information about the
rigging of diesel emissions tests in a move to speed up
investigations.
Under the programme, approved by VW's top management,
workers who get in touch with internal investigators no later
than Nov. 30 will be exempt from dismissals, according to a
letter from VW brand chief Herbert Diess to staff seen by
Reuters.
"In this process, every single day counts," Diess was quoted
as saying in the document.
His comments confirmed an earlier report by Sueddeutsche
Zeitung jointly with German broadcasters NDR and WDR.
