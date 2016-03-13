Ex-VW employee sues VW in U.S. over data deletion- German media reports

FRANKFURT, March 13 A former employee of
Volkswagen's U.S. subsidiary is suing the company
for damages, claiming he was unlawfully fired after flagging
internally what he alleged was illegal deletion of data, a group
of German media outlets said on Sunday.
The former employee at Volkswagen Group of America's data
processing centre in Michigan is seeking unspecified damages for
losing his job after he tried from Sept. 18 last year to stop a
co-worker from deleting data, German broadcasters WDR and NDR as
well as newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which are working
together on the case, cited court documents as saying.
The reports did not say what kind of data was being deleted.
However, the media reports said that the former VW employee
was alleging that VW in the United States had destroyed evidence
in relation to the emissions scandal.
VW is facing a series of legal complaints and regulatory
investigations after revelations on Sept. 18 last year that the
German carmaker manipulated engine control software to
understate emissions during tests.
A German spokesman for Volkswagen said: "These are legal
proceedings concerning labour law on which we don't comment as a
matter of principle."
The media reports said the former VW employee said he was
following his manager's orders in trying the stop the deletions
but he also said an ensuing row over the matter and VW's fears
he would alert the authorities led to his dismissal.
The media reports said the deletions took place after a U.S.
Department of Justice order to stop any "routine" data deletion
at Volkswagen of America.
The legal complaint from the former VW employee claims
protection from retaliation under a Michigan whistleblower law.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Additional reporting by Patricia
Uhlig. Editing by Jane Merriman)