UPDATE 3-VW sets end-November deadline for scandal whistleblowers

* VW takes step to speed up scandal investigations
* "Every single day counts" -VW brand chief in letter
* Action mirrors whistleblower programmes at Siemens, MAN
* VW seen eager to show cooperation with prosecutors
(Adds comments by investor, paragraphs 18-20)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Nov 12 Volkswagen has set a
deadline at the end of November for its whistleblower programme
designed to encourage workers to disclose information about the
carmaker's two emissions scandals in a move to speed up
investigations.
Europe's largest carmaker has been making slow progress in
finding out who had knowledge of the rigging of diesel emissions
tests two months after the manipulations became public in the
United States, and last week also admitted to cheating on carbon
dioxide emissions certifications.
Under the whistleblower programme, approved by VW's top
management, workers who get in touch with internal investigators
no later than Nov. 30 will be exempt from dismissals and damage
claims, according to a letter from VW brand chief Herbert Diess
to staff seen by Reuters on Thursday.
"We are counting on your cooperation and knowledge as our
company's employees to get to the bottom of the diesel and CO2
issue," Diess was quoted as saying in the document. "In this
process, every single day counts."
His comments confirmed an earlier report by Sueddeutsche
Zeitung jointly with German broadcasters NDR and WDR.
VW has said it hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law
firm Jones Day to investigate under what circumstances the
company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine
settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put
through tests.
GM'S EXAMPLE
VW is eager to show federal prosecutors in Detroit and
Washington that it is fully cooperating with the criminal
investigation into the company's admitted use of "defeat
devices" in 482,000 U.S. diesel vehicles.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York in September cited
General Motors Co's cooperation as a factor in the
government's decision to impose a $900 million fine for the
delayed ignition switch recall linked to 124 deaths and 275
injuries.
By contrast, Bharara's office imposed a fine of $1.2 billion
in March 2014 for Toyota Motor Corp's delayed recall
over sudden acceleration problems which were linked to only
about a half-dozen deaths.
GM's internal investigation was led by Anton Valukas, a
former U.S. attorney in Chicago, whose firm interviewed 230
witnesses over 70 days and reviewed 41 million pages of
documents.
Bharara at a news conference cited GM's "fairly
extraordinary" cooperation and the internal report in ending the
government's investigation into GM's conduct on an expedited
basis.
GM lawyers, Bharara said, gave U.S. prosecutors real-time
updates on the investigation - "often revealing to the office
what witnesses had said - even before GM management was filled
in ... That cooperation is the reason we are here after only 18
months in a complicated case - rather than four years or more."
As part of the settlement, GM agreed to oversight by an
independent monitor who will ensure it makes safety reforms.
Last month, the government named former federal prosecutor Bart
M. Schwartz to oversee the agreement.
Under the three-year Justice Department settlement, GM was
required to establish a toll-free phone number to allow
whistleblower employees to anonymously disclose problems to
Schwartz.
By contrast, Bharara said Toyota failed to cooperate
thoroughly or quickly enough, which he said was one reason for
the higher fine and longer investigation.
INVESTOR SPEAKS OUT
The portfolio manager at Union Investment, which holds 0.5
percent of Volkswagen's preference shares, on Thursday urged the
company to name new top leadership.
"We would prefer people from outside VW to lead the
management and supervisory boards," Ingo Speich said in a
statement made available to Reuters. "What matters most now is
to regain trust of the capital markets; this cannot be done with
the current leadership."
He said the company's current leaders are tainted by their
long involvement with Volkswagen. "VW has had its crises over
the past ten years but never taken drastic measures. This is
their chance to finally take the right action."
'CREATIVE STEP'
Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in
Detroit, called Volkswagen's expedited timeline for
whistleblowers "a creative step. They need to break the logjam
in the company and get the information that Jones Day needs."
He said it is unusual to tell employees that they could
avoid being fired if they come forward, even if they were
involved in wrongdoing. But the letter from Diess says VW cannot
guarantee that employees will avoid prosecution if they admit
involvement.
"They are trying to ferret out information from the midlevel
employees who may know what happened but are fearful of being
made a scapegoat," Henning said.
A source at VW said the executive and supervisory boards
initially sought to have the whistleblower programme run through
the end of the year but, encouraged by recent positive feedback,
decided to set the more ambitious end-November deadline.
Whistleblower programmes were successfully employed years
ago by German engineering group Siemens and VW's
truck-making subsidiary MAN to help unveil incidents
of corruption amid ongoing bribery probes.
