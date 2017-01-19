UPDATE 3-Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating

* Former VW CEO testifies before German lawmakers
* Says is unaware how many people knew about cheating
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Jan 19 Former Volkswagen
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn refused to tell German
lawmakers when he first learned about systematic exhaust
emissions cheating but said it was no earlier than VW has
officially admitted.
VW has said its executive board did not learn of the
software violations until late August 2015 and formally reported
the cheating to authorities in the United States in early
September that year.
Upon being asked whether he had known about software
cheating earlier, Winterkorn told a German parliamentary
committee on Thursday: "That is not the case."
Winterkorn declined to be more specific about when he was
informed because it was a matter that was still being
investigated by German prosecutors.
"I too am looking for satisfactory answers," Winterkorn said
in his first public remarks since he apologised for the scandal
in a televised statement on Sept. 22, 2015, the day before he
resigned as head of Europe's largest automaker.
"It's incomprehensible why I wasn't informed early and
unambiguously," added Winterkorn, who oversaw a doubling in
Volkswagen's sales and an almost tripling in profit during his
eight years in charge.
VW last week agreed to pay the largest ever U.S. criminal
fine levied on an automaker to settle charges that it conspired
for nearly 10 years to cheat on diesel emission tests.
In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $22 billion in
the United States to address claims from owners, environmental
regulators, U.S. states and dealers.
Poland's consumer and competition authority on Thursday
became the third European consumer watchdog to investigate VW's
cheating, raising pressure on the automaker to consider
compensation for car owners as in the U.S.
"DIFFICULT TO COMPREHEND"
Winterkorn's testimony before German lawmakers lasted about
two hours, with a 10-minute introductory statement followed by
questions from lawmakers.
The 69-year-old responded to all questions he was asked
without help from two lawyers who accompanied him.
Herbert Behrens, head of the eight-member committee,
expressed his frustration after the session.
"We were not able to achieve any essential new
understanding," the opposition Left Party lawmaker told
reporters.
VW's legal adviser Gerwin Postel, another witness, invoked
his right to silence, with his lawyer citing ongoing
investigations by prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig.
Volkswagen's management board is being asked to explain how
soon it informed investors of a scandal which became known as
dieselgate and spiralled into the company's worst business
crisis.
VW is facing 8.8 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in damage
claims from investors seeking compensation for the collapse of
VW's share price once the scandal broke.
Upon being asked whether he thought the diesel cheating
could still be blamed on just a few engineers, Winterkorn
acknowledged that more than a handful of staffers knew but said
he did not know how many people were involved.
Asked why he himself had no earlier knowledge, Winterkorn
said: "Software applications represent a very specific area of
work in engine development."
Earlier this month, Volkswagen admitted to U.S. prosecutors
that about 40 employees had deleted thousands of documents in an
effort to hide systematic emissions cheating from regulators.
Winterkorn, who has taken no public role since leaving VW,
said he too was still attempting to come to terms with the
scandal.
"From outside it is difficult to comprehend how something
like this could happen at a company that is so much preoccupied
with quality. Even I don't."
