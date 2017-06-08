VW names former Hyundai exec as U.S. sales chief

| WASHINGTON, June 8
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit
said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co
executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
Derrick Hatami is joining Volkswagen of America as executive
vice president for sales and marketing. Hatami had been sales
chief for Hyundai's U.S. unit until recently and had previously
worked at Nissan Motor Co.
Volkswagen is rolling out a series of new SUVs in the United
States as demand surges for larger vehicles and it looks to
boost lagging U.S. VW brand sales.
VW, the largest automaker worldwide by sales, started
selling its new seven-seat VW Atlas SUV in May.
Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Officer Hinrich
Woebcken told reporters in April the German automaker is
shifting focus in the United States from a mainly car brand to a
"family friendly" automaker offering larger, U.S.-built SUVs.
VW's U.S. brand sales are up 7 percent through May, after
falling 8 percent in 2016 and 5 percent in 2015 after it was
barred from selling diesel vehicles as part of its emissions
scandal.
The company has vowed to shift its focus toward adding more
electric vehicles and has no plans to unveil new U.S. diesel
models. It is selling off 12,000 2015 diesel cars that until
recently it had been barred by U.S. regulators from selling.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)