CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-VW in talks with E.ON, Gazprom on gas-powered cars -Mueller on ORF

(Corrects headline and first paragraph of May 3 story to say
E.ON, not Exxon, after VW amends CEO's original statement)
VIENNA May 4 Volkswagen is in talks
with E.ON and Gazprom to back its efforts
to promote cars running on natural gas, Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller told Austria's ORF radio.
Europe's biggest carmaker is working on a shift towards
electric cars and fuel-saving technologies as it looks to lower
its fleet-wide carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and to overcome
its diesel emissions scandal.
"We are now really trying to think out of the box and find
solutions that can be helpful at least in this transition period
of 10 to 20 years," Mueller said in the interview aired on
Wednesday.
Separately, Mueller reiterated his opposition to offering
payments to European customers affected by VW's emissions
cheating.
In the United States, VW has agreed to pay billions of
dollars in fines and compensation payouts since admitting in
September 2015 to cheating on federal diesel emissions tests.
"This is a system-relevant company and it's my task to
ensure that this will continue to be the case," Mueller said. "I
will do nothing that disregards legal framework conditions and
jeopardises the company."
Regarding divestments, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters last week that VW is considering a possible sale of
Italian motorcycle maker Ducati.
In a separate comments in Austria's Kurier newspaper,
Mueller sidestepped the Ducati question, saying a company like
VW must always review its portfolio and that includes
acquisitions as well as sales.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer in Frankfurt, Shadia Nasralla in
Vienna; editing by Jason Neely)