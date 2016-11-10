VW bets on Golf update to bolster brand revival

* Update of VW's top seller to hit showrooms in February
* IHS Automotive expects Golf sales to fall 14 pct by 2019
* Digital features designed to sustain demand until new 2019
Golf
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Nov 10 Volkswagen
launched a technology-packed updated version of its
top-selling Golf hatchback on Thursday to underpin efforts to
revive its core brand.
The group's VW brand has suffered from high labour and
development costs for years, with the need to improve
profitability amplified by the billions of euros in costs the
company faces in the aftermath of the emissions-cheating
scandal that broke 14 months ago.
While brand and labour bosses are struggling to agree on
cost cuts and strategy for the group's biggest division by
sales, management aims to refresh the VW brand's model line-up
to sustain demand.
Changes brought to the seventh-generation Golf, such as a
fully digital dashboard and gesture control technology for the
information and entertainment system, are designed to improve
the competitiveness of the model until the arrival of a fully
redesigned Golf in 2019.
"The Golf represents the essence of the brand better than
any other model," Herbert Diess, VW's brand chief executive,
told Reuters. "That's why we continuously invest in the
technology and improvements of this core product."
Worldwide sales have topped 33 million since the Golf first
entered production in 1974. As many as 2,000 are still being
built each day at Wolfsburg, helping to safeguard the jobs of
the bulk of the plant's production workforce.
Yet the updated Golf, due to hit European dealerships in
February, faces a tough battle for buyers.
Research company IHS Automotive expects Golf sales to plunge
14 percent to 753,110 vehicles in 2019 from an estimated 873,033
this year. Sales of Toyota's Corolla model are forecast
by IHS to drop 3.3 percent to 1.15 million vehicles while the
Ford is expected to chalk up a hefty 38 percent increase
to 1.01 million vehicles.
"Our brand is facing some pretty big challenges," Diess said
at the updated Golf's launch in Wolfsburg. "A new Golf always
stands for a new beginning, a new momentum."
The location of Thursday's launch reflected a new-found
sense of modesty at post-dieselgate VW. The carmaker picked the
plain office tower on its factory grounds to present the new
model, breaking with a tradition of choosing exclusive venues
for the unveiling of key models.
"It's undeniable that cost discipline has become the name of
the game at VW," one senior manager told Reuters at the event.
(Editing by David Goodman)