UPDATE 2-VW confident on growth if economy dips -Labour rep

* Works council head sees no slackening of demand for cars
* Strong order books keeping factory utilisation rate high
* 2,200 temporary workers to get permanent contracts
HAMBURG, Aug 18 German carmaker Volkswagen
(VOWG_p.DE) expects to maintain strong growth in the face of an
economic slowdown, the head of the company's works council said.
There are no signs of a slackening in the demand for cars
this year, Bernd Osterloh, who represents labour on Volkswagen's
supervisory board, told the Hamburg business journalists' club
late on Wednesday, in remarks embargoed for release on Thursday.
Volkswagen is "very robust" and has order books that will
keep its factories working at high capacity for months, Osterloh
said.
"VW is doing well at the moment," he said, adding that the
company was likely to grow faster than expected.
The company's fast growth is manageable, even as it
integrates sportscar maker Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and truck maker
MAN into its operations, said Osterloh.
Volkswagen set a fresh sales record in July, with deliveries
up 17 percent thanks to growth in key markets China, North
America and Eastern Europe.
Deliveries for the January to July period were up 12.5
percent from the same period last year.
Osterloh said job cuts would not be on the agenda, even if
the debt crisis prompts an economic cooling in Europe and North
America that cannot be offset by strong growth in Asia.
"We are able to react to a decline in volumes in the
double-digit percentages without any consequences for
employees," Osterloh said, adding that the company's factories
in its largest market, China, were operating at more than 100
percent of capacity.
Volkswagen plans to offer permanent contracts to 2,200 of
its total 9,000 temporary workers this year, he said. VW's main
plant in Wolfsburg employs nearly half the company's temporary
workers.
AUTO WORKERS
Turning to the United States, Osterloh said he was keen to
see organised labour representation at VW's plant in Chatanooga,
Tennessee, but said he would not actively promote efforts by the
United Auto Workers labour union to broaden its membership
there.
It was up to the employees themselves to decide which union
should represent them, Osterloh said.
The UAW, which has been facing declining membership, aims to
strengthen its presence at the factories of foreign-owned car
companies, including Volkswagen.
Osterloh said he did not expect an end to Volkswagen's
partnership with Suzuki Motor Corp , adding that reports
of teething problems between the two companies in recent weeks
had been overplayed.
"The process is just taking somewhat longer than we imagined
it would," Osterloh said.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing
by Will Waterman and Hans-Juergen Peters)