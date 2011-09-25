Volkswagen shares look cheap longer term-Barron's

Sept 25 Shares in German car maker Volkswagen a (VOWG_p.DE)re attractive for investors with a two- to three-year investment horizon, Barron's said in its Sept. 26 edition.

Shares in the company have fallen about 30 percent since late July on fears that its growth would disappear with the weakness it the global economy and because of delays in the proposed buy of Porsche Automobil Holding (PSHG_p.DE)

However, prices for Volkswagen's shares are now priced too low based on projected weakness in the market, with its price/earnings and price/book value rations below their norms, Barron's reported.

(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)