Volkswagen likely to recall 100,000 cars in India - CNBC-TV18

NEW DELHI Oct 29 German carmaker Volkswagen
AG's Indian unit is likely to recall 100,000 cars in
the country impacted by the diesel emission scandal, television
channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Europe's biggest carmaker has admitted cheating in emissions
tests on around 11 million diesel vehicles globally. The scandal
has pushed Volkswagen to report its first quarterly loss in at
least 15 years, forced out its long-time chief executive and
sent shockwaves through the global car industry.
The recall in India, expected to happen before Nov. 8, would
mostly affect cars fitted with engines that have been imported
and would also include 20,000 diesel vehicles made in the
country, the television channel reported.
A Volkswagen India spokesman was not immediately reachable
for comment.
