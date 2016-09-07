Volkswagen targets East Africa with Kenya car assembly plant

| NAIROBI, Sept 7
NAIROBI, Sept 7 Volkswagen's will
resume producing cars in Kenya by the end of the year as it
looks to sell more vehicles across the East African region.
After a four decade pause in production by the German
carmaker in Kenya, VW will establish an assembly plant to
initially produce its Vivo model, President Uhuru Kenyatta and
Thomas Schafer, Volkswagen South Africa's chief executive, said.
Emerging market production is familiar territory for VW,
whose familiar Beetle model was a favourite on the streets of
Mexico, but Kenya's car market is dominated by low-priced
second-hand imports from countries such as Japan.
VW, which assembled cars in Kenya in the 1960s and 1970s,
will join other brands already being put together in the
country, including Isuzu, Toyota, Nissan
and Mitsubishi.
"Volkswagen South Africa will now again establish an
assembly plant to produce motor vehicles at the Kenya Motor
Vehicle Manufacturers limited in Thika," Kenyatta said on
Wednesday after meeting Volkswagen South Africa executives.
Kenya mostly assembles trucks, pick-ups and buses from kits
supplied by foreign manufacturers, although data from the Kenya
National Bureau of Statistics showed that the number of vehicles
assembled between January and April was down 31 percent
year-on-year to 2,258 vehicles.
The Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Association (KVMA)
attributed the slowdown to tough economic conditions for buyers,
including high interest rates and cuts in government spending,
while VW said it saw opportunity in the market.
"We believe that Kenya has got the potential to develop a
very big fully-fledged automotive industry. The East African
Community has got the potential, and today is the first step in
this direction that we want to take with our passenger cars,"
Schafer said.
VW is the second-biggest auto maker by sales in South Africa
after Toyota with its vehicles sold domestically as
well as exported to the rest of Africa.
Kenyatta said that VW's assembly plant would begin with the
Vivo and expand to a range of vehicles, with the first car
expected to be rolled out before the end of the year.
Neither Kenyatta nor Schafer said how much VW was investing
or what the plant's production capacity would be.
