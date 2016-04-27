UPDATE 1-Labor agency files complaint against VW on row with UAW in Tennessee

(Adds details on bargaining talks and background)
By Bernie Woodall and Daniel Wiessner
April 27 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board
on Tuesday filed an unfair labor practices complaint against
Volkswagen AG for not bargaining with a portion of
plant workers at its Tennessee plant represented by the United
Auto Workers union.
Under board procedure, employers must formally refuse to
recognize a union certified by the NLRB in order to bring the
case to U.S. appeals courts. As the board earlier this month
said Volkswagen workers could join the UAW, the agency will
likely soon rule against Volkswagen, allowing the company to
appeal.
On Monday, Volkswagen said it planned to take the matter,
eventually, to a U.S. appeals court.
Last Friday, VW told the UAW that it would not bargain with
about 160 skilled trades workers who voted 71 percent in
December to be represented by the union. The plant in
Chattanooga has about 1,500 hourly workers.
VW said in a statement on Monday that it "will continue our
effort to allow everyone to vote as one group on the matter of
union representation."
While the skilled trades workers who maintain plant
machinery are a fraction of the hourly workforce, VW bargaining
with them could serve as a launching pad for the union's efforts
to organize other foreign-owned plants in the South. In decades
of trying, the UAW has not organized a foreign-owned auto
assembly plant in the region.
Volkswagen was at one time welcoming to the UAW at
Chattanooga. But that was before the UAW lost a closely
contested election open to all of the plant's 1,500 workers in
February 2014.
The UAW worked closely with the German union IG Metall in
fostering a good relationship with VW before that vote. IG
Metall has much more power within VW than the UAW has at any
major automaker.
The UAW claims to have majority support from the 1,500
workers at the VW plant, but its executives are fearful that
well-financed antiunion lobbying groups will make winning an
election difficult.
The UAW is banking on legal precedent that allows a small
unit of a worksite to be represented by a U.S. union.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Daniel Wiessner in
Albany, New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)