Australian law firm says to seek around A$10,000 per faulty vehicle from Volkswagen

SYDNEY Nov 19 Law firm Maurice Blackburn said on Thursday it will seek about A$10,000 ($7,130) from Volkswagen AG for each of the more than 90,000 Australian vehicles fitted with faulty emissions defeat devices.

The law firm said it was filing a Federal Court class action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda vehicles and said it expected total damages sought to be "well north" of A$100 million.

Volkswagen is embroiled in a global recall scandal, and facing several class action lawsuits, after tests showed that thousands of vehicles had been fitted with devices designed to mask the level of emissions.

($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars)