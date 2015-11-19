Australian law firm says to seek around A$10,000 per faulty vehicle from Volkswagen

SYDNEY Nov 19 Law firm Maurice Blackburn said
on Thursday it will seek about A$10,000 ($7,130) from Volkswagen
AG for each of the more than 90,000 Australian
vehicles fitted with faulty emissions defeat devices.
The law firm said it was filing a Federal Court class action
lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of
Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda vehicles and said it expected total
damages sought to be "well north" of A$100 million.
Volkswagen is embroiled in a global recall scandal, and
facing several class action lawsuits, after tests showed that
thousands of vehicles had been fitted with devices designed to
mask the level of emissions.
($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)