Lawyers for Volkswagen shareholders file claim in Germany

LONDON, June 21 Law firm Quinn Emanuel has filed
one of two lawsuits in Germany against Volkswagen on
behalf of institutional funds over an emissions scandal in
claims that could run into the billions of euros, litigation
funder Bentham Europe said on Tuesday.
"The breadth of the shareholder base that is represented by
Quinn Emanuel should be a wake-up call to Volkswagen AG that it
needs to engage with shareholders now, resolve matters and
concentrate on regaining its market share," said Jeremy
Marshall, chief investment officer of Bentham Europe.
VW, which is facing a handful of investor lawsuits, saw its
shares plunge after the company admitted last year that its
software cheated U.S. emissions tests and that it had also
understated CO2 emissions and fuel usage.
