TRLPC: Volkswagen pressures auto suppliers' secondary loan prices

NEW YORK, Sept 30 The scandal over German
automaker Volkswagen's rigged US diesel emission
tests is putting pressure on the secondary prices of term loans
for auto suppliers as loan investors assess the fallout on the
sector.
The average bid in the automotive sector fell to 98.42% of
face value on Monday, September 28, down more than 50bp from
98.95 on September 21, before the widening Volkswagen scandal
started to hit its peers.
"The scandal was like rock thrown into a quiet pond. Now
people are watching the ripples," a loan investor said,
explaining depressed prices for auto sector loans.
The drop was steeper than the average bid for the overall
loan market, which dropped 23bp to 97.23 in the same time.
Three loan names in particular are taking the brunt of
Volkswagen's pain. Global fuel systems supplier TI Automotive's
dollar term loan dropped 2.25 points due to the
emission crisis and was trading at 97.5-98.5 on Tuesday.
Publicly-listed US car parts supplier Federal-Mogul's term
loan B dropped 2.25 points to 95.25-96.25, and its term loan C
dropped 3.75 points to trade at 93.75-94.75 on Tuesday. Auto
parts supplier Key Safety Systems term loan also moved 2.5
points lower to 97.25-98.25 on Tuesday.
Although the price falls show loan investors' concern about
the future performance of auto sector loans as investigations
into Volkswagen's manipulations of diesel car tests widen to
other countries, fears were somewhat allayed by the auto
suppliers' diverse customer bases.
Federal-Mogul's sales exposure to Germany, not just
Volkswagen, was 20% in 2014, according to the company's SEC
filing.
The customer base of auto suppliers is " pretty well
diversified," loan sources said, without too much concentration
of overall sales to Volkswagen. The German carmaker is expected
to continue to be a customer, albeit a less robust one as it
faces civil lawsuits and criminal damages following the
departure of the company's CEO and senior development
executives.
"Volkswagen is not going away," a loan investor said.
Loan investors remain cautious, however, due to the scale of
the scandal, particularly in Europe, where diesel cars account
for a larger proportion of auto sales than the U.S. Roughly half
of the cars sold in Europe are diesel-based.
"There is a little weakness as they see how it plays out. At
least one or two points," another loan trader said.
Secondary prices could continue to slide if the
repercussions widen further, the source said. Deutsche Bank said
in a report that auto supplier exposure to Volkswagen's U.S.
diesel sales was limited but the impact would be more severe if
the scandal expanded to Europe.
Volkswagen announced on Wednesday that nearly 1.2 million of
its cars sold in the UK are fitted with the software behind the
emissions scandal, including diesel powered cars with the VW,
Audi, Seat and Skoda brands as well as VW commercial vehicles.
Germany's transport minister earlier accused Volkswagen of
manipulating tests in Europe. Environmental campaign group
Transport & Environment (T&E) said on Monday there was an
industry-wide problem, showcasing data that some new Mercedes,
BMW and Peugeot cars used 50 percent more fuel than tested.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)