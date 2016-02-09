UPDATE 2-Peers circle Volkswagen's large engines unit -sources

(Adds VW comment in 4th paragraph)
By Arno Schuetze and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT Feb 9 Volkswagen has
received expressions of interest for a unit making engines used
in ships or small power stations, as rivals sense an opportunity
to get their hands on the asset as a result of the car maker's
emissions scandal, several sources familiar with the matter
said.
Peers from China, Europe and the United States have recently
told Volkswagen they would like to buy the operations of MAN
that are not central to its trucks business, they
said, adding that the unit may be valued at up to 4-5 billion
euros ($4.51-$5.6 billion).
Volkswagen has so far stuck to its line that the business,
which made an operating profit of 206 million euros on sales of
3.3 billion euros in 2014, is not for sale.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman described the reported interest as
unfounded "speculation".
Europe's biggest carmaker is struggling to cope with the
fallout from the scandal, and last week postponed the
publication of its 2015 results, saying it was unable to
calculate the cost for fines, lawsuits and vehicle refits after
cheating emissions tests.
Separately, the trucks unit said earlier this week that it
was keeping all options open with regard to expanding overseas,
including a stock market listing.
Volkswagen secured a 20 billion-euro bridging loan in
January to keep above water until it can refinance itself in the
bond market as it used to before the scandal broke.
It has stressed that no fire sales are necessary and that no
specific assets have been discussed with respect to a potential
divestment.
But two people familiar with the matter said it was clear
that if Volkswagen did have to sell something to meet the costs
of the scandal, MAN non-truck diesel would be the first thing it
would look at.
Another person said that Volkswagen continued to get
expressions of interest for the unit and was expected to engage
soon in a round of exploratory talks with a potential Chinese
suitor.
"There has been a formal exchange. Talks are in preparation.
But it's all very early stage," the person said, adding that
Volkswagen has not allowed any peer to do a due diligence
assessment of the asset.
Large Chinese peers include Yuchai, Weichai
and Sinomach.
Chinese companies have been on a acquisition spree in
Germany recently, buying up industrials groups in recent weeks
as they try to broaden their international
footprint.
General Electric, Siemens and Sulzer
are also being named by investment bankers as potential
suitors. However, they would likely only show interest in parts
of the business, one of the sources said.
"Everyone is expecting it to come out - the question is
when," another banker familiar with the car industry said.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry, Pamela Barbaglia and
Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Adrian Croft)