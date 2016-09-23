VW's MAN to cut 1,400 jobs at diesel-engine unit

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Volkswagen's MAN division plans to cut 1,400 jobs at its diesel-engine unit with the goal of improving cost savings by more than 450 million euros ($504.23 million).
Under the new plan called "Basecamp 3000+", MAN's Diesel & Turbo division aims to streamline internal processes, improve its cost structure and tackle development of the company's strategy and portfolio, it said.
($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
