VW's MAN to cut 1,400 jobs at diesel-engine unit

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Volkswagen's MAN division plans to cut 1,400 jobs at its diesel-engine unit with the goal of improving cost savings by more than 450 million euros ($504.23 million).

Under the new plan called "Basecamp 3000+", MAN's Diesel & Turbo division aims to streamline internal processes, improve its cost structure and tackle development of the company's strategy and portfolio, it said.

