Volkswagen to break up MAN - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

FRANKFURT May 11 Volkswagen Group
will break up MAN and transfer its truck and bus
businesses, as well as MAN Latin America, into VW's new Truck &
Bus Holding GmbH, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
said.
MAN's diesel engine operations and Renk transmission
business will find a new home within the Volkswagen empire, the
newspaper said in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition,
without citing sources.
That leaves MAN with its commercial vehicles and power
engineering businesses. MAN will maintain a separate listing,
the newspaper said.
MAN and Volkswagen declined comment.
Earlier this month, Volkswagen said it was creating a new
commercial vehicles group to combine its truck operations with
those of MAN and Scania, two other truck manufactures controlled
by VW.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Irene Preisinger, Andreas Cremer;
writing by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)