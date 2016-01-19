VW picks BMW ex-manager to head core brand in North America - sources

BERLIN Jan 19 Volkswagen has picked former BMW manager Hinrich Woebcken to run the North American business of its troubled core brand, two company sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany's Manager Magazin earlier on Tuesday cited unnamed sources as saying Woebcken would probably take up his position at VW's largest division by sales and revenue in April and become a member of the VW brand's management board.

Last September, the carmaker picked group veteran Winfried Vahland, previously head of Czech brand Skoda, as new head for the region as it pushed a policy to cede more power from its Wolfsburg, Germany-based HQ to regional and car brand divisions.

But Vahland, who had previously been seen as a possible candidate for the VW group CEO post, quit three weeks later, which a source said at the time was because his new position failed to win him a role on the group's executive board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)