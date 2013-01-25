VW to expand production of best-selling Golf to Mexico in 2014

BERLIN Jan 25 German car maker Volkswagen
will expand production of the Golf hatchback to
Mexico next year to boost deliveries of its best-selling model
in North America.
VW will start assembling the seventh-generation Golf in
Puebla in 2014, a spokesman for the Wolfsburg-based company said
on Friday. The Puebla plant already makes the Beetle, the Jetta
compact sedan and the Golf estate.
Expanding production of its top seller to Mexico is part of
VW's plan to spend more than $5 billion over the next three
years on its North American operations. It opened a $550 million
engine factory in Silao, Mexico on Jan. 15.
VW also opened a $1 billion plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee,
in 2011; its first U.S. production facility after closing a
factory in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, in 1988.
The company currently makes the Golf at German plants in
Wolfsburg and Zwickau, and in Changchun for Chinese customers.