Volkswagen reaches worker deal at Mexican plant

MEXICO CITY Aug 18 German automaker Volkswagen
AG (VOWG.DE) struck a deal with workers at its Mexican plant to
avoid a strike threatened by the factory's union, the company
said on Thursday.
Volkswagen is one of the largest producers in Mexico's auto
industry, which is a major supplier of cars for the U.S.
market.
Volkswagen said in a statement that it agreed to give
workers, who had threatened to strike on Thursday, a 6 percent
wage increase.
The Volkswagen plant in Puebla, Mexico, has hired more than
2,500 workers since 2010 and hopes to reach a new production
record this year, the company said.
Mexico's auto industry has rebounded strongly from the 2009
recession, but near-term demand could be hurt by an uncertain
economic picture in the United States.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)