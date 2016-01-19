VW confirms ex-BMW boss as North America brand head

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 19 Volkswagen named former BMW manager Hinrich Woebcken to run the North American business of its core brand on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports.
He will be Chairman of Volkswagen Group of America, Volkswagen Mexico and Volkswagen Group Canada, the carmaker said in a statement. Michael Horn will remain President and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America.
Sources had told Reuters earlier that Volkswagen had picked Woebcken as it faces growing criticism of its handling of the emissions scandal in the United States. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.