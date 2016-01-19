UPDATE 3-VW picks ex-BMW manager to head brand in North America

* Woebcken to become brand chief in North America April 1
* VW grappling with falling U.S. sales, lack of SUVs
* Speculation over CEO Mueller's position unfounded -VW
* Michael Horn to remain CEO of VW Group of America
(Adds comments from labour official, VW on plans to hire
external specialists)
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN, Jan 19 Volkswagen has picked
ex-BMW manager Hinrich Woebcken to run the North
American business of its core brand as the German carmaker faces
growing criticism of its handling of the emissions scandal in
the United States.
Woebcken's appointment aims to strengthen the VW brand's
operational performance in North America, where it has been
grappling with legal and image problems since it admitted last
September to installing devices to cheat emissions tests in
several diesel vehicle models.
Michael Horn remains head of VW Group of America, a position
he has occupied since 2014, responsible for VW and the group's
other brands in the United States, including Audi and
ultra-luxury marques Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti.
Four months after the diesel emissions scandal broke, there
is no timetable for winning approval of a fix for about 500,000
affected U.S. cars, or for lifting the government's ban on the
sale of 2016 VW diesel models.
The U.S. Justice Department this month sued Volkswagen for
up to $48 billion for allegedly violating environmental laws.
The Volkswagen brand has long struggled in the United
States, where its failure to develop new models quickly and a
lack of crossover vehicles have left it a niche player behind
rivals such as General Motors, Hyundai and
Toyota.
The 55-year-old Woebcken, who in his 10 years at BMW ran
global purchasing besides other positions, will head efforts to
coordinate development, procurement, production and sales
activities in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the carmaker
said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters story.
"The U.S. is and will remain a key market for the VW brand,"
VW brand CEO Herbert Diess said. "That's why the North America
region must be steered in the interest of our customers and
dealers there."
Woebcken last year quit Germany's Knorr-Bremse Group
, a manufacturer of braking systems for rail and
commercial vehicles, after about 15 months. Prior to his stint
at BMW, he was managing director at industrial systems and
automotive supplier Duerr.
Last September, the carmaker picked group veteran Winfried
Vahland, previously head of Czech brand Skoda, as new head for
North America as it pursued a policy to cede more power from its
German headquarters to regional and car brand divisions.
But Vahland, previously seen as a possible candidate for the
VW group CEO post, quit three weeks later. A labour source said
then this was because his new position failed to secure him a
role on the group's executive board.
Separately, VW said Chief Executive Matthias Mueller has the
backing of top players on the carmaker's supervisory board who
questioned the CEO on Tuesday, dismissing rumours that support
for the CEO is crumbling due to his handling of the emissions
crisis in the United States.
VW plans to hire Louis Freeh, former head of the Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help it deal with U.S.
authorities investigating the scandal, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung
daily of Munich reported on Monday.
But VW's powerful labour representatives, who control about
half the seats on the carmaker's supervisory board that appoints
and dismisses executives, will not support a possible
appointment of Freeh, said one labour representative who
declined to be named.
"We have (a new compliance chief) Christine
Hohmann-Dennhardt to handle this ambitious task," the labour
official said. "We see no further need" for special hirings, he
said.
The issue may add to tensions between VW's top management
and the carmaker's labour leaders at a time when both sides are
struggling to find ways to contain the multi-billion-euro costs
of the scandal.
"The company plans to hire further external specialists to
deal with certain issues in the U.S.," VW said, adding that a
decision will be taken in coming weeks.
