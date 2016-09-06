Volkswagen Trucks CEO says full Navistar merger possible

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Volkswagen Trucks
Chief Executive Andreas Renschler said a full merger with
Navistar is possible once a technology and procurement
alliance between the two truck makers takes shape.
In a call to discuss a technology and procurement
partnership unveiled by the two companies on Tuesday, Renschler
was asked whether he could foresee a full merger with U.S.-based
truck maker Navistar.
"On our way to becoming a global champion all options are
open," Renschler said.
Renschler repeated the answer when he was asked whether
Volkswagen's truck and buses businesses could be spun off from
the Wolfsburg, Germany-based parent company.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)