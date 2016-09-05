Volkswagen, Navistar to announce partnership -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Volkswagen's commercial vehicles division is close to announcing a partnership with United States based rival Navistar, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The deal will be announced as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.

Volkswagen has agreed to supply engines to Navistar in exchange for receiving a stake in the truckmaker, one of the sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Volkswagen declined to comment, while Navistar was not immediately available for comment.