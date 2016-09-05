版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 5日 星期一 19:40 BJT

Volkswagen, Navistar to announce partnership -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Volkswagen's commercial vehicles division is close to announcing a partnership with United States based rival Navistar, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The deal will be announced as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.

Volkswagen has agreed to supply engines to Navistar in exchange for receiving a stake in the truckmaker, one of the sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Volkswagen declined to comment, while Navistar was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz, additional reporting by Edward Taylor, Irene Preisinger and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐