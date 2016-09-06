UPDATE 3-Volkswagen buys Navistar stake for $256 mln in trucks push

* Volkswagen to buy 16.2 mln new shares in Navistar
* To pay $15.76 per share, 12 pct premium
* Deal includes procurement JV
* VW could raise Navistar stake at later point
* Navistar sees at least $500 mln synergies over first 5 yrs
(Adds comments from VW Trucks CEO Renschler)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Volkswagen has
agreed an engine technology and purchasing alliance with
truckmaker Navistar and will buy a 16.6 percent stake in
the U.S. firm for $256 million, as global truck makers face
steep development costs to meet global anti-pollution rules.
The deal is expected to help both sides cut costs, give
Volkswagen's trucks business a long-desired foothold in North
America and provide a source of new engines for Navistar, which
has been looking for a partner ever since its heavy-duty diesel
truck engine failed get approval from U.S. regulators in 2010.
Volkswagen's next generation engine for MAN and
Scania trucks will be adapted to suit Navistar's U.S.
trucks at a time when global anti-pollution rules are
converging, Volkswagen Trucks Chief Executive Andreas Renschler
said on Tuesday.
"If emissions regulations are coming closer together, you
can address this kind of technology question with the same
concept, transmission and after-treatment system," Renschler
said in a news conference call to discuss the deal.
Volkswagen can lower development costs through increased
economies of scale, adding Navistar's 84,000 annual sales to its
own 179,000 annual truck and bus sales.
To cement the new alliance Volkswagen will pay $15.76 a
share for 16.2 million new Navistar shares, a 12 percent premium
to Navistar's closing price on Sept. 2, the two groups said.
Volkswagen Truck & Bus will hold Navistar shares for a
minimum of three years and top-level executives from both
parties will align product development and procurement
processes, the companies said.
Volkswagen could raise its stake in Navistar at a later
point, Renschler said, adding that "all options are open" with
Volkswagen's ambition to build a global trucks champion.
The pact was welcomed by analysts who said it could also
boost VW's chances of eventually spinning off its trucks arm.
"A more global company with exposure to the profitable North
American market will make for a better story should VW look to
IPO its trucks business in the future," Arndt Ellinghorst,
analyst at Evercore ISI said in a note.
VW shares were down 0.3 percent at 124.4 euros a share at
1425 GMT, when the German DAX share index was down
0.05 percent. Navistar shares shot up on the deal, trading 56
percent higher at $22.016 a share.
The alliance, first reported by Reuters on Monday, will see
the creation of a joint venture for procurement, which Navistar
said would help it realise synergies worth at least $500 million
over the first five years.
Pooling VW and Navistar's procurement will create economies
of scale for Volkswagen Truck & Bus's three major truck brands -
Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus - in addition to
Navistar's own International and IC Bus brands.
In a statement, Troy Clarke, President and CEO, Navistar,
said: "Over the longer term, it is intended to expand the
technology options we are able to offer our customers by
leveraging the best of both companies."
By year five it expects the alliance to generate synergies
worth at least $200 million a year for Navistar, which could
rise further as the companies continue to introduce technologies
from the collaboration.
Navistar said synergies will come from collaboration on
procurement and technology, rather than job cuts.
U.S. regulators last month announced new environmental
standards designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions from medium
and heavy-duty trucks by up to 25 percent by 2027, adding
pressure on Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar to seek a technology
partner.
The financial burden of developing next-generation engines
to meet new emissions standards is forcing several vehicle
makers to pursue partnerships and technology deals.
In May Nissan took a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi
, while in 2013 Aston Martin agreed to sell a 5 percent
stake to Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler in exchange for
delivering next-generation engines and electronics that meet the
latest emissions rules.
(Additional reporting by Joe White, Jan Schwartz and Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich)