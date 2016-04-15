Volkswagen names North American CEO to run its U.S. unit

April 15 Volkswagen AG said on Friday it was tapping the head of its new North American region to serve as president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America.

In March, VW said its top U.S. executive Michael Horn was stepping down immediately nearly six months after the German automaker admitted to installing software to allow 580,000 diesel U.S. vehicles to emit excess emissions.

Hinrich J. Woebcken, a former BMW executive who ran global purchasing among other jobs, was named on a temporary basis in March to fill Horn's job. In January, VW named Woebcken as head of VW's North American region effective April 1.