Volkswagen names North American CEO to run its U.S. unit

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Volkswagen AG said on Friday it was tapping the head of its new North American region to serve as president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America.
In March, VW said its top U.S. executive Michael Horn was stepping down immediately nearly six months after the German automaker admitted to installing software to allow 580,000 diesel U.S. vehicles to emit excess emissions.
Hinrich J. Woebcken, a former BMW executive who ran global purchasing among other jobs, was named on a temporary basis in March to fill Horn's job. In January, VW named Woebcken as head of VW's North American region effective April 1.
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca