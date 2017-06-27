Volkswagen, Nvidia to cooperate on artificial intelligence

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
FRANKFURT, June 27 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would cooperate with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on deep learning software that could be used to manage traffic flows or make it easier for humans to work with robots.
"Artificial intelligence is the key to the digital future of the Volkswagen Group," Volkswagen Chief Information Officer Martin Hofmann said in a statement.
"We want to develop and deploy high-performance AI systems ourselves. This is why we are expanding our expert knowledge required. Cooperation with Nvidia will be a major step in this direction," he said.
Nvidia came to prominence in the gaming industry for designing graphics processing chips, but in recent years has been a key player in the automotive sector for providing the so-called "brain" of the autonomous vehicle.
The U.S.-based group separately announced it was also partnering with Volvo Cars and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to develop self-driving car technology for vehicles due to hit the market by 2021. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game