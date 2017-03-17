UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake

* Porsche, Piech families in talks for Piech's stake
BERLIN, March 17 Former Volkswagen
chairman Ferdinand Piech is in talks to sell his stake in
Porsche SE in a deal that would shake up the
ownership structure of the company that controls VW.
Porsche SE is the group through which the billionaire
Porsche and Piech families control 52.2 percent of the voting
shares in Volkswagen (VW), which is still dealing with the
effects of its diesel emissions scandal.
The families are in negotiations to buy a substantial part
of Ferdinand Piech's 14.7 percent stake in Porsche SE, Porsche
SE said in a statement on Friday, confirming a report by weekly
magazine Der Spiegel.
"At present, it is still unforeseeable whether the aforesaid
changes in the shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil
Holding SE will in fact occur," the group said in a statement in
English.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
The Porsche and Piech families have a right of first refusal
on Porsche shares held by Piech, which are worth just over 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) based on current market prices.
If Piech, who turns 80 next month, were to sell his stake,
it would mark the end of an era for Volkswagen which he
dominated for decades. An industrial scion and engineer, he
transformed VW from regional volume manufacturer into a global
powerhouse, which owns the Bentley, Bugatti, Skoda, Lamborghini,
Porsche, Seat and Audi brands.
The grandson of Ferdinand Porsche - founder of the sports
car maker that developed the Beetle under a 1934 contract with
the Nazis - Piech turned around VW as chief executive, from
1993, and later as chairman. But since resigning as chairman in
April 2015 following a showdown with former CEO Martin
Winterkorn, he has become a recluse and unwilling to defend the
empire he helped build.
"Piech had no more chance to crown his life's work and has
lost most of his allies," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of
the Center of Automotive Research at the University of
Duisburg-Essen. "Selling off his stake is the most logical
step."
Dudenhoeffer said he doesn't expect the Porsche-Piech
families to put up the financial means to fund the buyout and
instead expects industrial investors like VW's two Chinese joint
venture partners FAW Group Corp and SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd to seize the opportunity.
Porsche SE shares closed down 1.8 percent at 50.96 euros on
Friday, after briefly gaining 20 cents after Porsche's
statement, while VW shares closed 1.3 percent lower at 138.40
euros, but had jumped about 30 cents after the statement.
Piech's withdrawal may also raise investor hopes that the
group can finally overcome what many analysts have dubbed a
dysfunctional structure, which has seen the group hamstrung by
the carmaker's powerful labour unions and the state of Lower
Saxony, which holds a blocking minority with its 20 percent
stake.
"Should industrial investors step in, this could create
double pressure for change from owners and investors," said
Dudenhoeffer. "For VW, it could be a chance, at last, to free
itself from the strangling grip of the unions and Lower Saxony."
An unsourced media report said last month that Piech had
already begun attacking his former allies and had informed top
directors about potential cheating of diesel emission tests six
months before the scandal became public in September 2015.
VW has strongly denied this and last month signalled it
could take legal action against Piech.
Bild am Sonntag separately reported earlier this month that
Piech could lose his supervisory board seat at Porsche SE, his
only remaining position at the group.
($1 = 0.9307 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan and
Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)