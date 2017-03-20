VW clan aims for quick deal over Ferdinand Piech's shares - source

HAMBURG, March 20 The Porsche and Piech families
are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE
from Volkswagen's former chairman
Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
"The negotiations are serious," the person said.
Porsche SE, the holding company which controls 52 percent of
VW's shares, said on Friday that the families were in
negotiations to buy a substantial part of Ferdinand Piech's 14.7
percent stake in Porsche SE, which is worth just over 1.1
billion euros ($1.2 billion) based on current market prices.
Talks are to be completed in the coming weeks, possibly even
before the end of March, the source said.
German daily Handelsblatt had earlier cited sources as
saying that any deal, which could come within days, was likely
to shift the balance of power at Porsche SE more towards the
Porsche side of the clan.
The source familiar with the matter dismissed speculation
that the families might not put up the money to fund a purchase
of Ferdinand Piech's shares, saying: "The Porsche and Piech
families know how they're going to finance this."
If Piech were to sell his stake, it would mark the end of an
era for Volkswagen which he dominated for decades. Piech, who
turns 80 next month, transformed VW from a regional volume
manufacturer into a global powerhouse, which owns the Bentley,
Bugatti, Skoda, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Audi brands.
But since resigning as chairman in April 2015 following a
showdown with former CEO Martin Winterkorn, he has proved to
become something of a recluse.
