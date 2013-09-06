UPDATE 2-Volkswagen denies Piech to resign as chairman

* VW says Piech in best of health, to stay for long time
By Andreas Cremer and Christiaan Hetzner
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Volkswagen AG
has denied its chairman Ferdinand Piech plans to
step down in coming months, rebutting a newspaper report that he
would depart for health reasons to make way for Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn.
The Wolfsburg-based group, known for its top-selling Golf
model, rebuffed a report in business daily Handelsblatt, saying
76-year-old Piech was in the best of health and would continue
to run VW's supervisory board for a long time.
Piech, whose contract was renewed for five years in 2012,
was quoted by Spiegel magazine on Friday as saying: "Those who
are declared dead live longer".
But that may not dampen speculation about how VW will cope
after Piech, a brilliant tactician who has run the firm for 20
years, first as chief executive then as chairman since 2002.
The report comes ahead of the Frankfurt auto show, where
Europe's No. 1 automaker will hope attention will be focused on
the models it is showing, such as its first battery-powered
cars, the Up subcompact and a battery-driven version of the Golf
hatchback.
"VW to date has not anointed potential heirs to Piech and
Winterkorn," Helmut Becker, a former chief economist at BMW
who now runs a consulting business in Munich, said.
"They have let the succession theme slide for a long time."
Handelsblatt had earlier cited sources close to Piech as
saying 66-year-old Winterkorn was earmarked as a successor to
Piech and that 62-year-old finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch
would run the company until a longer-term solution could be
found.
BIGGEST VICTORY
During Piech's time in charge, Volkswagen has been
transformed into the world's third-largest carmaker and has
grown through the purchase of luxury names such as Bentley and
Lamborghini.
Its reach has expanded globally and engineering costs have
been cut across all its brands through a "platform" strategy
under which a number of modals can be built on the same chassis.
A grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, founder of the sports-car
maker bearing his name who developed the Beetle under a 1934
contract with the Nazis, Piech took the reins at luxury division
Audi in 1988 before joining the parent company.
One of Piech's biggest victories may have been turning the
tables on Porsche in the sports-car maker's botched
takeover of VW in 2009. Piech initially backed the plan, but
changed sides as Porsche's financing unravelled, opening the
door for VW to buy the Stuttgart-based manufacturer.
Some said there may not be great changes should Piech bow
out and Winterkorn assume leadership.
"VW's rise is inextricably linked with Piech, but ultimately
the company isn't a one-man show," said Stefan Bauknecht, a
Frankfurt-based fund manager for Deutsche Bank AG investment
vehicle DWS. "VW's future course has been set a while ago."
VW wants to surpass General Motors Co and Toyota
Motor Corp to become the world's biggest carmaker no
later than 2018, aiming to sell more than 10 million cars per
year.
Speculation about Piech's future at the helm of the VW board
had flared up in April 2012, when shareholders granted him a
third term. If he serves this out, the balding Austrian would
become the oldest-ever chairman of a listed German company.
Volkswagen's supervisory board meets at the end of this
month, a person familiar with the matter said on condition he
not be identified because the meeting is confidential.
VW shares were little changed, trading 0.4 percent higher at
172.35 euros by 1214 GMT while the blue-chip DAX index
was flat.