UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman

FRANKFURT, April 8 Members of the Porsche-Piech
clan that controls Volkswagen will no longer be
eligible to serve as executives of the carmaker, Porsche
Automobil Holding SE Chairman Wolfgang Porsche told
a German newspaper.
"That no family member is active in the operating business
must apply to Porsche SE and the whole Volkswagen group,"
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted him as saying in an
interview published on Saturday.
His comments come after Ferdinand Piech, a member of the
clan sold the bulk of his stake in Porsche SE, which owns 52.2
percent of the voting shares in VW, to his younger brother Hans
Michel Piech.
Piech once had aspirations to lead carmaker Porsche, but his
hopes were dashed in the 1970s because the clan did not want a
family member at the helm.
He went on to hold senior positions at Audi and
Mercedes-Benz before rising to chief executive of VW, before it
was controlled by the Porsche-Piech families, and eventually
supervisory board chairman.
Ferdinand Piech's exit from VW marked an end to the
influence of a towering figure in the auto industry who has had
a rocky relationship with the company since he was ousted as
chairman in 2015, months before the company was engulfed in the
diesel emissions test cheating scandal.
Hans Michel Piech told Frankfurter Allgemeine that the
secret of Porsche's success was that it brought in outsiders as
managers rather than appointing family members.
"As a supervisory board member you cannot easily tell a
family member what to do. You can talk to a hired manager in a
completely different manner," he said.
He declined to tell Frankfurter Allgemeine how much he paid
for his brother's stake, which had a market value of about 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion).
Asked who would fill Ferdinand Piech's seat on VW's
supervisory board, he said: "I still have to think about who
will get that position."
Both Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michel Piech are also members
of VW's supervisory board.
