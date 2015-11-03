版本:
中国
2015年 11月 4日

Porsche ABS bond deal pulled as emissions scandal expands

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - Porsche pulled a US$505.3m auto bond deal from the market on Tuesday after US environmental regulators said the luxury carmaker, like parent Volkswagen, had cheated on emissions.

(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

