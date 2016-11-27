Porsche targets 20,000 electric car sales a year -Automobilwoche

FRANKFURT Nov 27 Volkswagen's
Porsche division expects annual sales of about 20,000 for its
first all-electric car, the Mission E, the luxury carmaker's
chief executive told a German magazine.
Porsche, the second-largest contributor to VW's group
profit, plans to create at least 1,400 jobs to develop, build
and sell its rival to Tesla's Model S. The Porsche
Mission E is slated to hit the market in 2019.
"We have calculated a quantity in the order of about 20,000
for the Mission E," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume was quoted as
saying in an Automobilwoche interview.
Porsche labour boss Uwe Hueck in July declined to specify
production targets for the Mission E, but said that Porsche
needs to sell at least 10,000 of a model per year to make a
profit.
U.S. electric car specialist Tesla had total vehicle
deliveries of 50,580 in 2015.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman)