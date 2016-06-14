UPDATE 1-VW's controlling clan to discuss on Monday whether to block dividend - sources

* Members of Porsche-Piech clan have opposed VW dividend
BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 14 The company that
controls Volkswagen will hold a board meeting on Monday to
discuss its strategy for the German carmaker's annual
shareholder meeting and decide whether to block its plans to pay
a dividend, two people familiar with the matter said.
Members of Porsche SE, a holding company for the
Porsche and Piech families which controls 52 percent of
Volkswagen's (VW) voting shares, have spoken out against VW's
proposal to pay a dividend for 2015 when it is still grappling
with the fallout of its emissions test cheating scandal.
One of the four family members on VW's 20-member
supervisory board warned at a board meeting in April that the
Porsche-Piech clan would use its voting power at the June 22
shareholder meeting to block a dividend payment, two people
familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
However, that could put them on collision course with other
VW shareholders, which are already facing a much lower dividend
for 2015 than in previous years.
VW proposed in April a 2015 dividend of 0.11 euros per
ordinary share and 0.17 euros per preferred share, down from
4.80 euros and 4.86 euros respectively for 2014.
The company is battling to cut costs and conserve cash after
admitting in September to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests.
It has already set aside $18 billion to cover the cost of
vehicle refits and a settlement with U.S. authorities, and
analysts think there could be more fines and legal costs.
Porsche SE's supervisory board, whose 12 members include
chairman Wolfgang Porsche and his cousin Ferdinand Piech, VW's
former chairman and chief executive, is planning to meet on
Monday, two days before the VW shareholder meeting, to determine
its strategy, the people familiar with the matter said.
Porsche SE declined to comment.
If VW did not pay a dividend for two years running, it could
have potentially far-reaching consequences.
Currently, VW's preference shareholders do not have voting
rights. But if they were denied a dividend for two successive
years, they would - under German market rules - be granted
voting rights.
That would not only dilute the power of the Porsche-Piech
clan, which has a little leeway before its stake would fall
below 50 percent, but it would more immediately weaken the
influence of Lower Saxony, VW's home state which some critics
have blamed for holding back reforms at the carmaker.
Lower Saxony's 20 percent stake currently gives it special
minority rights to block management decisions, such as factory
closures. If its stake fell below that level, it would lose
those rights and potentially open the way for the more radical
restructuring of VW championed by some other investors.
