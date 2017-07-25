FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
VW chief raps Porsche labour boss in Heilbronner Stimme interview
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 凌晨2点00分 / 1 天内

VW chief raps Porsche labour boss in Heilbronner Stimme interview

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller strongly criticised Porsche's labour chief in German daily Heilbronner Stimme on Tuesday over public remarks about Audi's management, in a sign of growing tensions within the automotive group.

Uwe Hueck, head of Porsche's works council and a member of VW's supervisory board, had given an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper in which he called for Audi managers to be dismissed over statements made about the brand's diesel engines.

"The comments of Uwe Hueck are anything but helpful," VW chief Mueller told Heilbronner Stimme. "The supervisory board certainly needs no lecturing on how it has to do its job."

The nature and manner of Hueck's comments do not chime with VW's corporate culture, said Mueller, who ran Porsche as CEO for five years before taking the helm of Europe's largest automotive group a week after its emissions scandal broke in September 2015.

Separately, Mueller declined comment on allegations that VW and other German carmakers operated a wide-ranging cartel, but pledged the company's cooperation with authorities.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below