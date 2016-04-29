VW executive committee balks at Qatar's push for seat -sources

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 29 Frustrated with the pace of reform at Volkswagen, shareholder Qatar has asked the carmaker for a seat on the company's powerful executive committee but has met with substantial opposition, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"There are certain reservations among the executive committee members," one of the people said, adding that the majority of the current members were opposed to such a move.
Volkswagen and Qatar declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.