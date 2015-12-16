VW to suspend production in Dresden during plant's restructuring

BERLIN Dec 16 Volkswagen will
suspend production at its factory in the German city of Dresden
during the plant's restructuring, a labour representative at the
carmaker said on Wednesday.
The decision was announced at a staff gathering at the
glass-walled factory, the smallest of VW's 10 German plants
which employs about 500 people, Jens Rothe, head of the works
council at VW's operations in the eastern state of Saxony said.
The move ties in with plans by Europe's largest automaker to
cut about 600 temporary jobs next year at another Saxon plant in
Zwickau as it grapples with the costs of its emissions scandal.
