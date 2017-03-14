UPDATE 1-VW CEO says not ruling out merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

* VW boss signals U-turn toward large mergers
WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said he did not
rule out he could hold merger talks with Fiat Chrysler
boss Sergio Marchionne, in a marked change of tone by the German
carmaker toward its Italian-American peer.
"I am not ruling out a conversation," Mueller told
journalists after VW's annual results news conference.
Only last week, Mueller appeared to dismiss the prospect of
talks with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), saying VW had enough on its
plate as it struggled to overcome its emissions scandal and push
a wide-ranging business transformation.
"We are not ready for talks about anything," he had told
Reuters on the sidelines of the Geneva auto show last week. "I
haven't seen Marchionne for months," he had added.
Marchionne has long advocated car industry mergers to share
the costs of making cleaner and more technologically advanced
vehicles and has repeatedly relayed his desire via the media.
"It would be very helpful if Mr. Marchionne were to
communicate his considerations to me too and not just to you,"
Mueller said.
The purchase of General Motors' Opel division by PSA
Group leaves FCA in an increasingly difficult position
in Europe.
The indebted group has a European market share of only about
7 percent, and its operating margin of 2.5 percent lags most
rivals, as does its spending on cleaner and more autonomous
cars.
Mueller declined to discuss whether the PSA-Opel deal could
reinforce consolidation among carmakers in Europe and said VW
would in any case press on with its strategic shift to embrace
electric cars and automated driving.
"I am pretty confident about the future of Volkswagen, with
or without Marchionne," he said.
