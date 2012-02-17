UPDATE 1-VW says vehicle sales rise 1.3 pct in January

* VW says Jan vehicle sales at 652,500

* VW says 2012 will be challenging

* Deliveries down 4.5 pct in China in Jan - VW

BERLIN, Feb 17 Volkswagen AG, Europe's biggest car maker, said group vehicle sales rose 1.3 percent in January, powered by a 28-percent gain in North America.

Group deliveries fell 4.5 percent in China, VW's biggest market, because of effects of China's New Year festivities and slipped 1 percent in VW's European home region, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based manufacturer said on Friday.

"The prevailing economic uncertainty is impacting the automotive industry," VW sales chief Christian Klingler was quoted in a statement.

"2012 will be a challenging year."

Global deliveries of cars made by VW group brands, including luxury division Audi and Czech division Skoda Auto, increased to 652,500 units in January. Sales in VW's German home market fell 1 percent to 74,100 cars.

Volkswagen sold 8.16 million vehicles worldwide at a group level last year, a 14 percent increase on 2010, and has a goal of delivering about 10 million units no later than 2018.