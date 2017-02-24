UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit

* VW sees 2017 return on sales of 6-7 pct vs 6.7 pct in 2016
* Hikes dividend to 2.06 eur/pref vs Rtrs poll avg 1.86 eur
* 2016 operating profit ex one-offs 14.6 bln euros
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016
(Adds CEO comment, details)
By Andreas Cremer
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Feb 24 Record Audi and
Porsche sales helped Volkswagen swing to a record
underlying profit in 2016, although a bigger than expected
charge from the diesel emissions scandal meant it missed
estimates for its operating profit.
Sales of the German carmaker's luxury brands lifted
underlying operating profit before special items 14 percent to
14.6 billion euros ($15.5 billion) in 2016, after the company
reported its biggest ever loss in 2015.
VW forecast broadly stable earnings this year.
Underlying profit was broadly in line with forecasts for the
world's biggest car manufacturer by volume sales, which hiked
its dividend more than expected after group sales rose to new
highs, with an 8.1 percent jump in fourth quarter
deliveries.
Volkswagen (VW) is struggling with the fallout from its
admission 17 months ago that it rigged U.S. diesel emissions
tests, a scandal that some analysts have estimated may cost it
more than $30 billion in fines, compensation and vehicle refits.
VW has since embraced a costly shift to more electric
vehicles and last year eclipsed Toyota as the world's
top-selling carmaker with record deliveries of 10.3 million.
ONE-OFF CHARGES
Although group sales fell 4 percent in January on the back
of national holidays and a tax hike on small-engine cars in
China, its biggest market, VW forecast an underlying operating
margin of between 6 and 7 percent for 2017, compared with the
6.7 percent it achieved last year.
But the damage from the emissions cheating affair took its
toll, with VW booking bigger-than-expected one-off charges of
7.5 billion euros in 2016, of which 6.4 billion were related to
the emissions-test rigging scandal. Analysts had on average
forecast the cost would be 4.2 billion euros in total.
Including those charges, VW made a 2016 operating profit of
7.1 billion euros, missing a consensus forecast of 10.5 billion
euros but a big swing from a loss of 4.1 billion euros in 2015.
VW's Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the carmaker was
now well set for the years ahead.
"As the figures show, Volkswagen is very solidly positioned
in both operational and financial terms. This makes us
optimistic about the future," he said in VW's results statement.
The return to profit at group level may help calm tensions
in Wolfsburg where labour bosses and VW's brand management have
been sparring over its ability to tackle the high cost base of
VW's German plants, which what analysts and investors say will
be key to a further recovery.
VW said it would propose a dividend of 2.06 euros per
preferred share, more than the 1.86 euros expected by analysts
on average, and 2.00 euros per ordinary share for 2016.
That is up from 0.17 euros and 0.11 euros respectively a
year earlier, when VW had to cut the dividend because of the
cost of the diesel emissions cheating.
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
(Writing by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno
Schuetze and Alexander Smith)