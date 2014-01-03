版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 3日 星期五 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Audi U.S. sales up 13.5 percent at 158,061 vehicles in 2013

FRANKFURT Jan 3 VW's Audi: * Says u.s. sales in 2013 up 13.5 percent at 158,061 vehicles
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐