Volkswagen bets on long-term Russian growth with new engine plant

| KALUGA, Russia, Sept 4
KALUGA, Russia, Sept 4 Volkswagen AG
started production at a newly built engine plant in Russia on
Friday, aiming to cement its position in a market which it sees
as offering long-term potential despite its recent contraction.
Sited next to Volkswagen's vehicle plant in Russia's
car-manufacturing centre Kaluga, 150km south of Moscow, the
factory has the capacity to produce 150,000 engines a year.
It will make engines for the Polo and Skoda Rapid models
that are assembled in Kaluga and will later service the
Volkswagen Jetta, Skoda Oktavia and Skoda Yeti models.
"We need to continue and strengthen our partnership (in
Russia) despite the current situation," said Volkswagen board
member Thomas Schmall. "We are doing everything in our power to
strengthen our market position in the long term."
After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10
percent, the Russian car industry has been hit hard by an
economic crisis caused by lower oil prices and Western sanctions
over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Domestic car sales have halved from their peaks in
2012-2013, when during some months the country ranked ahead of
Germany as Europe's largest car market by sales, and eighth
biggest in the world. It now ranks only fifth in Europe and 12th
globally.
Russia has sought commitments from foreign carmakers to
boost local production and wants 60 percent of manufacturing
costs spent domestically by 2020. In return, producers enjoy
lower import duties on car components.
Volkswagen announced plans in 2012 to spend around 250
million euros on the engine plant, in line with Russian
government targets to equip at least 30 percent of vehicles
produced in Russia with locally-made engines by 2016.
Russian sales of the VW brand fell 44 percent year-on-year
in the first seven months of this year and the company in March
cut jobs and working hours at the Kaluga factory. But it says
its investment plans are intact due to the market's longer-term
prospects.
Ford Motor Co's Russian venture, Ford Sollers, also
opened a $275 million engine plant in Russia this week. General
Motors Co, by contrast, quit the market in March, winding
up its Opel brand there and shutting its plant in St Petersburg.
(Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs and David
Holmes)