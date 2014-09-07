Volkswagen slashes car production at Russia plant - magazine

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Volkswagen is
slashing car production at its plant in Kaluga, Russia, in face
of a weakening rouble and declining real wages, a German
industry magazine reported on Sunday.
Volkswagen is set to lower production at Kaluga to 120,000
vehicles this year, compared with the 150,000 originally
planned, Automobilwoche reported, without citing sources.
The Kaluga plant manufactures the Volkswagen Polo and Tiguan
models as well as the Skoda Fabia and Octavia.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on figures the
magazine's report but said the company was temporarily reducing
production volumes at Kaluga due to the economic situation in
Russia, with a 10-day shutdown due to start on Sept. 8.
"Nevertheless Volkswagen Group is fully committed to the
Russian market and is consecutively fulfilling its investment
programme in Russia," the spokesman added, pointing out that a
new body shop opened at Kaluga this year and that engine
production in Kaluga and a new depot in near Moscow will start
operating in 2015.
Automobilwoche also cited Opel's board member
responsible for sales, Peter Christian Kuespert, as expressing
worries about Russia, one of Opel's biggest markets in Europe,
compounded by Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.
"There is no doubt that the situation in Russia is a
concern. The market has shrunk substantially over the past few
months and the Ukraine crisis has added to the uncertainty,"
Kuespert told the magazine.
Auto parts suppliers are also seeing declining orders and
are putting off investment plans in Russia, the magazine added.
Foreign carmakers have invested at least $5 billion in
setting up local production in Russia since the mid-2000s. The
government encouraged the trend by raising import duties on cars
and lowering tariffs on parts.
Besides Volkswagen, U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co,
France's Renault SA, Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co are
among those which produce locally.
Russia's top car maker Avtovaz said in August it
planned to cut production of its Lada cars in the coming months
due to the falling Russian market.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Rosalind Russell)