中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二

VW 9-month group sales up 10.6 pct to 6.802 mln cars

BERLIN Oct 8 Volkswagen AG, Europe's largest carmaker, said on Monday that group sales increased 10.6 percent during the first nine months to 6.802 million vehicles, according to an online presentation.

Global deliveries of the German auto manufacturer's namesake brand vehicles rose 10.5 percent for the period to 4.209 million vehicles.

