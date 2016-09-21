VW's van division has strong orders, mulls U.S. market entry

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 21 Volkswagen's commercial vehicle division has great prospects for future sales and is toying with the idea of launching vans and pick-up trucks in the United States, its top executive said.

"Orders are at a level that some would wish for," Eckhard Scholz, chief executive of Volkswagen's (VW) commercial vehicles division said. "We are probably the brand with the best sales and order figures" within the twelve-brand VW group.

Sales of VW commercial vehicles soared by a quarter in August to 35,500 units, with eight-month deliveries up 8.2 percent at 308,500, according to figures seen by Reuters. VW is scheduled to release official sales data on Thursday.

The United States "are still a highly interesting market" where European vehicle concepts are becoming more relevant, Scholz said, although the reputation of the VW badge in the United States has been tainted by the diesel emissions scandal uncovered a year ago.

"A lot of things come to mind but at the moment I have nothing concrete to say," Scholz told reporters at the Hanover trucks show on Wednesday when asked about the prospects of selling vans and pick-up trucks in the world's second largest auto market. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)